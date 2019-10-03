Ecuador president declares state of emergency over strike

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s president has declared a state of emergency to confront rowdy street protests and a nationwide transport strike over his decision to end government fuel subsidies and relax labor protections.

The decree by President Lenín Moreno suspends some civil rights and allows authorities to commandeer public or private property.

Moreno told a news conference Thursday he acted because of violent incidents meant to “damage and destabilize” his government.

Strikers froze tax and bus service in Ecuador, forcing people to walk long distances or cram into private vehicles to get to work. Police have used tear gas to confront protesters blocking streets and highways.

Moreno said there’s no possibility he would back away from the measures he announced Tuesday, which will raise fuel prices across the country.