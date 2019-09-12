Dominican Republic flight to Florida diverted to Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a JetBlue flight traveling from the Dominican Republic to Florida had to make an emergency landing in the Bahamas.

News outlets report that the plane was on its way to Orlando International Airport on Wednesday morning when it was diverted to Nassau. No injuries were reported.

JetBlue says the crew reported a system alert of possible smoke in a cargo hold after taking off from Santo Domingo, prompting the emergency landing and evacuation in Nassau.

The airline says initial inspections found no signs of any issues. Passengers continued on to Orlando aboard another aircraft.