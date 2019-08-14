Czech president nixes Cabinet nominee; move could fold govt

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis looks up during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic. Czech president Milos Zeman has rejected a request from Prime Minister Babis to appoint Michal Smarda as Culture Minister, deepening a political crisis that could cause the government to fall.

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech president has refused to appoint a candidate for a Cabinet post, deepening a political crisis that could cause the current government to fall.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis asked to have his culture minister replaced in May at the request of a partner party in the coalition government, the Social Democrats.

After hesitating, President Milos Zeman fired minister Antonin Stanek at the end of July.

But Zeman said Wednesday he didn't think the proposed replacement, Michal Smarda, could do the job.

Under the Czech Constitution, the president is supposed to comply with the prime minister's appointment requests.

The Social Democrats have said Smarda's appointment was a condition for staying in the government. If they pull out, several options are open, including an early election.