Cuban singer becomes pioneer of #MeToo movement on island

Dianelys Alfonso, left, singer stands with her lawyer Deyni Terry, for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Havana, Cuba. Alfonso publicly denounced another renowned musician, flutist and bandleader José Luis Cortés, accusing him of repeatedly hitting and raping her during her time as vocalist for NG La Banda. Terry said she and her client are investigating whether they can bring charges of abuse and sexual assault against Cortés many years after the alleged crimes took place.

HAVANA (AP) — Dianelys Alfonso has a brassy presence — brightly colored tattoos, spandex bodysuits, Technicolor hair — and a clarion voice that won her the label "Goddess of Cuba" for her turns on songs ranging from ballads to reggaeton.

Now she's also the center of a new phenomenon in Cuba after publicly accusing another renowned musician, flutist and bandleader José Luis Cortés, of repeatedly assaulting and raping her during their yearslong relationship while she was a vocalist for NG La Banda, one of the best-known Cuban bands of the last three decades.

Since Alfonso's accusations against Cortés on an internet video program, many Cubans have declared their support for her online, calling her the pioneer of the #MeToo movement in a country where open discussion of violence against women is rare.