Cuban president visits town near US military base

CAIMANERA, Cuba (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is making his first trip to the town of Caimanera, the closest point in Cuba to the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay.

Díaz-Canel arrived in the town of about 10,000 people Thursday morning for a series of meetings with local officials.

He began with a visit to a newly renovated 3D movie hall.

Diaz-Canel assumed power in April 2018 and has made several dozen similar trips around Cuba to check on public services and infrastructure, accompanied by Cuba's state-run media. Some international media were invited to cover the trip in an unusual widening of access to Díaz-Canel, who has had virtually no interactions with the foreign press since becoming president.