Correction: Russia-Syria story

MOSCOW (AP) — In a story published Feb. 7, 2019, about a civilian airliner endangered by military action in Damascus, Syria, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman claimed Israeli military aircraft nearly shot down the airliner during a missile attack on Damascus suburbs. The spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said the airliner was approaching landing at the Damascus airport while Syrian anti-aircraft units were firing to repel the Israeli attack.