In this image made from CCTV video taken Sept. 17, 2019, an aerial view is seen of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport. The Chinese capital, Beijing, has opened a second international airport with a terminal billed as the world’s biggest. (CCTV via AP) less
Photo: AP
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping presided Wednesday over the inauguration of a second international airport for Beijing with a terminal billed as the world's biggest.
Beijing Daxing International Airport, built in less than five years at a cost of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion), is designed to handle 72 million passengers a year.
The Chinese capital's main airport is the world's second-busiest after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and is nearing capacity.
Daxing includes a terminal billed as the world's biggest at 1 million square meters (11 million square feet).
The late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid designed the airport, which is said to be in the shape of a phoenix.
The airport is about 45 kilometers (nearly 30 miles) south of downtown Beijing.