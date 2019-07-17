Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt make final pitch to Conservatives

LONDON (AP) — The two men competing to be Britain's next leader have held their final televised event in front of Conservative Party members who will decide the winner.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the former and current Foreign Secretaries, spoke and answered questions in front of hundreds of Tories at a London conference center Wednesday.

Johnson, the strong front-runner according to pollsters and bookmakers, repeated his vow to take Britain out of the European Union on the currently scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a replacement for Prime Minister Theresa May's "defunct" divorce deal. He claimed that Britons wanted the government to "get on and deliver Brexit."

About 160,000 Conservative members have until Monday to vote by post. The winner will be announced Tuesday and will replace May as party leader and prime minister.

