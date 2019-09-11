Afghans fear Trump's Taliban move means more civilians die

In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, photo, Afghans inspect their damaged house after a large explosion last week near a compound housing several foreign organizations and guesthouses, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban car bomb targeted the compound but instead shredded Afghan homes, with stunned and bloodied families picking up children and fleeing in darkness as their once-solid world collapsed. As America on Wednesday mourns thousands of civilians killed in the 9/11 attacks, weary Afghans watch their own toll from the aftermath continue to rise. less In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, photo, Afghans inspect their damaged house after a large explosion last week near a compound housing several foreign organizations and guesthouses, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The ... more Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Afghans fear Trump's Taliban move means more civilians die 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S.-Taliban talks on ending the war in Afghanistan are "dead" is a deeply unfortunate wording for Afghan civilians who have been killed by the tens of thousands over almost 18 years.

Many fear the canceled talks will lead to more carnage as the U.S. and Taliban, as well as Afghan forces, step up offensives and people die in the crossfire.

As America on Wednesday mourns thousands of civilians killed in the 9/11 attacks, weary Afghans watch their own toll from the aftermath continue to rise.

The Afghans are remembering their dead — from this war and other before it — in Martyrs' Week that continues through Friday.

Fresh graves are being dug every day. All sides, the Taliban, U.S. and Afghan forces, are to blame.