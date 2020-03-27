AP Week in Pictures, Asia

People practice social distancing as they sit on chairs spread apart in a waiting area for take-away food orders at a shopping mall in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. less People practice social distancing as they sit on chairs spread apart in a waiting area for take-away food orders at a shopping mall in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand, ... more Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Asia 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com