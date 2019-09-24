AP Interview: Karzai says Afghan election threatens peace

Former President Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Former President Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close AP Interview: Karzai says Afghan election threatens peace 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Former president Hamid Karzai says Saturday's presidential election threatens Afghanistan's best chance of making peace with the Taliban and ending 18 years of war.

Karzai, still one of the most important political figures in Afghanistan, told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the vote could destabilize the country. Previous elections in Afghanistan were plagued by violence and fraud allegations.

Karzai has pressed for a resumption of U.S-Taliban talks, which collapsed earlier this month after President Donald Trump said a deal that seemed imminent was "dead."

Karzai believes the best path forward is a resumption of peace talks — if not between the U.S. and Taliban, then among Afghans, including the Taliban. He says Afghans should plot their own course out of war.

Karzai says holding elections now "is like asking a heart patient to run a marathon."

Holding the elections is a gamble, with some warning that a messy vote marred by violence and fraud allegations could trigger a political crisis and further disrupt chances of getting back to talks on peace.

Proponents of holding the vote argue that only elections can bestow the needed legitimacy on a new government to be able to claim a place at the negotiating table. During months of peace talks over the past year, the Taliban refused to negotiate with the outgoing government, which was cobbled together by Washington after 2014 presidential polls were mired in massive fraud and dismissed by the militant group as a U.S. puppet.

Previous elections were deeply flawed. In the run-up to Saturday's vote, candidates have alleged that President Ashraf Ghani, a front-runner, is abusing his power by using the resources of government to help his election campaign.

Until two weeks ago it wasn't even certain that there would be elections as a peace deal between the United States and Taliban seemed imminent. In the Afghan capital of Kabul, only a smattering of election posters was plastered on walls. Campaigning began in earnest 10 days ago.

While 18 candidates for president will be on the ballot, the majority are not campaigning and although none have officially withdrawn some have thrown their support behind other candidates.

Security has many worried. The Taliban are opposed to elections and have threatened Afghans who go to the polls. Many supporters of candidates are also heavily armed, adding to fears that a deeply contested election could result in violence.

The last presidential elections in 2014 were so mired in allegations of massive fraud that the United States stepped in, decided a winner would not be declared and instead divided power between Ghani and his leading rival, Abdullah Abdullah to form a unity Government.

Abdullah is challenging Ghani again this time.