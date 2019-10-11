Trump rallying Louisiana voters without favored candidate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump is traveling to Louisiana for an election eve rally that's less about the Republican candidates for governor and more a hit against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards.

Trump's aiming to keep the Deep South's only Democratic governor from a primary win, while not telling voters which GOP contender to back in Saturday's election.

Republican loyalties are split between U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. Both will attend Friday's rally.

In Louisiana, all candidates run against each other on the same ballot. Republicans are trying to keep Edwards from topping 50%, which would force him into a November runoff.

Edwards has downplayed Trump's visit, calling it a sign of Washington's hyperpartisanship. He also has avoided criticizing Trump, instead focusing on the message that he works well with the White House.

