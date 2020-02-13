Trash cans searched, cars towed in SC missing girl search

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Police say they are doing everything they can — searching trash cans and landfills, towing cars and even closing off a neighborhood to everyone except residents — as they search for a 6-year-old girl last seen just after getting off the school bus in South Carolina.

Hundreds of officers in Cayce, along with state police and FBI agents, are working around the clock to try to find Faye Marie Swetlik, who was last seen Monday, Cayce Public Safety Officer Sgt. Evan Antley reiterated Thursday.

Authorities still say they are checking all possibilities, from the girl wandering away from home to being kidnapped or harmed by someone she knows. Their latest lead is trying to determine who was driving a silver seda n seen in blurry home surveillance footage in the neighborhood.

“Since 5 o''clock Monday we have been non stop trying to bring Faye home," Antley said.

Police have closed off the neighborhood where the girl lives to everyone except residents, their visitors and delivery trucks.

Antley said the trash searches, towed cars and multiple searches of the girl's home are all to make sure no piece of evidence is left behind.

“In a case of this nature we are leaving no stone unturned," Antley said. “Whether we find that in the backyard of a residence in Churchill Heights. Whether we find that in a trash truck ... we just want to get it.”

Flyers with Faye's picture have sprouted up all over Cayce, a city of 14,000 neighboring the state capital of Columbia.

Investigators have sent more than 250 officers to talk with neighbors, have used tracking dogs and helicopters to search the area and have stopped motorists near the girl's home to question them. They have also asked residents with doorbell cameras in the area to share footage. State police and the FBI are assisting local police.