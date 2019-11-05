https://www.darientimes.com/news/us/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-14810987.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 3, 2019:
1. The Lion King (2019)
2. Good Boys
3. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
4. Toy Story 4
5. Hocus Pocus
6. Luce
7. The Angry Birds Movie 2
8. Spider-Man: Far from Home
9. The Nightmare Before Christmas
10. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Luce
2. Midsommar
3. The Farewell
4. Shadow
5. Can You Keep A Secret?
6. The Rise of Jordan Peterson
7. Plus One
8. The Nightingale
9. Hereditary
10. Trick 'R' Treat (2008)
__
