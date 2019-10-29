The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending October 25th:

Fiction:

1. Carnival Row: Tangle in the Dark by Stephanie K. Smith, narrated by Karla Crome (Audible Original)

2. Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, narrated by Phoebe Fox, Rose Leslie, David Tennant, David Horovitch, James Wilby, Susan Wooldridge, Hannah Genesius (Audible Studios)

3. Camp Red Moon by R. L. Stine, narrated by the author and a full cast (Audible Original)

4. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver & Christine Lakin (Hachette Audio)

5. The Guardians: A Novel by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

6. The Burning White: Lightbringer, Book 5 by Brent Weeks, narrated by Simon Vance (Hachette Audio)

7. the way she spoke by Isaac Gomez, narrated by Kate del Castillo (Audible Original)

8. The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer, narrated by Ann Marie Gideon & Nancy Peterson (Harlequin Audio)

9. The Deserter by Nelson DeMille & Alex DeMille, narrated by Scott Brick (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. My Lost Family: An Audible Original by Danny Ben-Moshe and Dasha Lisitsina, narrated by Danny Ben-Moshe (Audible Original)

2. The Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

4. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators by Ronan Farrow, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

5. In Pieces by Sally Field, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

6. Permanent Record by Edward Snowden, narrated by Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

7. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. 438 Days: An Extraordinary True Story of Survival at Sea by Jonathan Franklin, narrated by George Newbern (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

10. Call Me God: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper Investigation by Jim Clemente, Tim Clemente & Peter McDonnell (Maureen O'Connell)

