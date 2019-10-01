The Latest: San Francisco disputes NRA victory declaration

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a San Francisco resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a terrorist group (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

San Francisco is pushing back on a declaration of victory by the National Rifle Association over a resolution to label the gun-rights lobby a "terrorist organization."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed told department heads in a Sept. 23 memo that the resolution does not direct the city to investigate ties between its contractors and the NRA.

The NRA seized upon her memo Tuesday as evidence that the mayor is backing down and said the memo was a "clear concession" in response to its lawsuit over the resolution.

But John Cote, a spokesman for the city attorney's office, said the resolution approved by supervisors was never intended to change city contracting law and that the mayor is not conceding.

Cote said the NRA's lawsuit distorts what the resolution does.

1:40 p.m.

The National Rifle Association is declaring victory after San Francisco Mayor London Breed told city departments to ignore part of a resolution labeling the NRA a "terrorist organization."

The resolution approved by the Board of Supervisors in September directs the city to assess ties between its contractors to the NRA.

But Breed said in a Sept. 23 letter to department heads that supervisors cannot change city law by resolution.

The NRA said Tuesday that Breed was backing down and the memo was a "clear concession" in response to its lawsuit over the resolution.

The letter was co-written with the city attorney and applauds the board's thoughtful statements about the effect of gun violence and the role of NRA's leadership.

Neither office immediately responded to requests for comment.