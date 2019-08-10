The Latest: Ex-warden: Jeffrey Epstein death a 'failure'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the death of Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A former warden says that Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in jail represents a "shocking failure" of the system.

Cameron Lindsay, who ran three federal lockups, says Epstein should have been under constant supervision.

A former law enforcement official says that the financier was found dead Saturday morning at the Manhattan Correctional Center. The official had been briefed on the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to discuss it publicly. He said Epstein died by suicide.

A little over two weeks ago, Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell with bruises on his neck, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. At the time, it was not clear whether the injuries were self-inflicted or from an assault.

9:55 a.m.

A former law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York.

The medical examiner's office in Manhattan confirmed the financier's death.

The former law enforcement official said Epstein was found dead Saturday morning at the Manhattan Correctional Center. The official had been briefed on the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to discuss it publicly.

Epstein's arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was U.S. attorney in Miami.