Minnesota's top court to hear Lake Calhoun-Bde Maka Ska case

FILE - In this May 2, 2017 file photo, a windsurfer glides on the surface of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, to decide whether the Department of Natural Resources had the authority to change the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis to its original Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska. The Court of Appeals ruled in April 2019, that the agency overstepped its authority. Hennepin County asked for the change because Lake Calhoun was named for pro-slavery former Vice President John Calhoun. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP, File) less FILE - In this May 2, 2017 file photo, a windsurfer glides on the surface of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, to decide whether the Department of ... more Photo: Jeff Wheeler, AP Photo: Jeff Wheeler, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Minnesota's top court to hear Lake Calhoun-Bde Maka Ska case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court will decide whether the state Department of Natural Resources has the authority to change the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis to its original Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska (buh-DAY' muh-KAHS' ka).

The state Court of Appeals ruled in April that the agency overstepped its authority in January 2018 when it changed the name. It said authority to change the name rested with the Legislature under statutes governing lake and other place names.

The DNR disagrees with that interpretation of the statutes and says it can change the name. The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will review the case.

Hennepin County asked the DNR for the change because Lake Calhoun was named for pro-slavery former Vice President John Calhoun. But some nearby property owners challenged it.