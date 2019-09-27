Storm could bring record snow to areas of Rocky Mountains

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Meteorologists say a storm forecast to last three days across the northern Rocky Mountains may dump a record amount of snow in some areas.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the storm moving in Friday will also bring high winds that cause blizzard conditions, followed by temperatures that fall to the teens and 20s early next week.

Lead meteorologist Paul Nutter warns there could be widespread power outages, crop damage, stranded livestock and wet and icy roadways.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Glacier National Park and Montana's Rocky Mountain Front, where between 1 and 4 feet (.3 to 1.2 meters) of snow is forecast to fall through Sunday.

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued in eastern Washington, the Idaho panhandle, western Montana and northwestern Wyoming.