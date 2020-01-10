Spokesman: MacDill Air Force base on lockdown in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida, was put on lockdown Friday morning but officials wouldn't immediately say why.

Adam Shanks of the base's public affairs office told The Associated Press the base was on lockdown but he didn't have any other information.

Traffic was at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa, news outlets reported. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

MacDill is the home of the 6th Air Refueling Wing. There are more than 15,000 military personnel at the base. A large number of military personnel and their families live on the base in military housing.