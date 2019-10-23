Someone to love: Rising Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi

This Oct. 11, 2019 photo shows Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi poses for a portrait at concert venue Brooklyn Steel in New York. Capaldi's hit single, "Someone You Loved," spent seven weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. and, so far, has peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in the U.S.

NEW YORK (AP) — Though most of Lewis Capaldi's debut album is about his ex-girlfriend, his breakthrough song was written about another important woman in his life: his grandmother.

The single "Someone You Loved," which is currently No. 3 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on Top 40 radio, was inspired by his grandmother's death and is helping the rising Scottish singer find international success.

The single is from his debut album, "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent," which was released in May.

Capaldi says the song is finding success because his fans have been able to relate to the song in different ways, whether it's the death of a family member or the demise of a romantic relationship.