Snow, winds slow after tangling traffic, threatening parade

In this photo provided by Caltrans, are cars and trucks in stopped traffic on Interstate 5 near Dunsmuir, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Thanksgiving travel has been snarled in some places by two powerful storms. A winter storm blamed for one death and hundreds of canceled flights in the West moved into the Midwest on Wednesday and dropped close to a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. (Caltrans via AP)

Wintry weather temporarily loosened its grip across much of the U.S. just in time for Thanksgiving, after tangling holiday travelers in wind, ice and snow and before more major storms descend Friday.

Exceptions existed, particularly involving California’s main north-south Highway 5, which was shut down early Thursday as heavy snow softly blanketed the region.

But high winds that had ripped a wooden sign from scaffolding on Chicago’s Willis Tower on Wednesday were calm enough by Thursday morning to allow the Macy’s Day Parade in New York to proceed.

The National Weather Service predicted things could get dicey for holiday travelers’ trips home. Heavy mountain snow and high winds were forecast across much of the West. They were expected to move over the Rockies Friday and bring blizzard conditions Saturday.