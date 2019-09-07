Rough seas suspend search for final victim of boat fire

This photo provided by Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 shows divers and support crews from many agencies working the scene of the dive boat fire off Santa Cruz Island, Calif. Only one person remained missing on Wednesday. Divers pulled 33 bodies from the seabed and the charred wreckage of the sunken, overturned boat. (Santa Barbara County via AP) less This photo provided by Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 shows divers and support crews from many agencies working the scene of the dive boat fire off Santa Cruz Island, Calif. Only one person ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Rough seas suspend search for final victim of boat fire 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The search for the final victim of a boat fire off the Southern California coast has been suspended until early next week because of gusty winds and rough seas.

Authorities said they also suspended efforts to salvage the Conception off of Santa Cruz Island because the conditions were expected to last through the weekend.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Erik Raney says the Conception has been secured underwater, where it will remain until it is safe to resume the salvage operation.

Thirty-four scuba divers died when the boat caught fire and sank before dawn on Monday. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire.

Medical examiners say the victims appear to have died from smoke inhalation.