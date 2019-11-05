Rosalynn Carter says husband doing 'really well' after fall

The former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks to the press at conference at The Carter Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. Carter enjoyed a light lunch in the audience as a panel discussion led by Judy Woodruff, anchor of PBS NewsHour, took center stage. The former First Lady made remarks about her upbringing as a caregiver and the health of her husband, former President Jimmy Carter. less The former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks to the press at conference at The Carter Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. Carter enjoyed a light lunch in the audience as a panel discussion led by Judy ... more Photo: Ron Harris, AP Photo: Ron Harris, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Rosalynn Carter says husband doing 'really well' after fall 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter says her husband is doing "really well" after a fall.

Carter said Tuesday that she's been a lifelong caregiver, and now she's helping former President Jimmy Carter recover after he fractured his pelvis in a fall last month.

She made the comments at a Tuesday conference in Atlanta, "Caregiving in the 21st Century: A National Conversation." The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving brought together leaders in business, politics and philanthropy, along with health care professionals.

The center said one goal of Tuesday's event was to look ahead toward a nationwide effort to help caregivers across the U.S.

The former first lady established the institute in 1987. It provides advocacy, education, research, and service to help more than 40 million caregivers in the United States.