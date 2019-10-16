Roadside Bigfoot: Georgia museum devoted to legendary beast

This Aug. 8, 2019, photo shows a Bigfoot mask and other items donated by the family of Yeti researcher Tom Slick on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log, Ga. The owner of this intriguing piece of Americana at the southern edge of the Appalachians is David Bakara, a longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization who served in the Navy, drove long-haul trucks and tended bar before opening the museum in early 2016 with his wife, Malinda.

CHERRY LOG, Ga. (AP) — In the picturesque mountains of north Georgia, an unassuming roadside building is now ground zero in the search for Bigfoot.

David Bakara has put his passion for the legendary creature on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log.

Bakara welcomes skeptics and believers alike, but he's got no doubt that these strange creatures really do exist. The longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization opened the museum in early 2016.

The attraction has an elaborate display of Bigfoot laying siege to a remote cabin. Color-coded maps document hundreds of alleged sightings. A towering reproduction depicts a hairy 8-foot-tall beast. And the famed 1967 video of an alleged Sasquatch sighting plays on a loop, along with harrowing recollections from those who claim to have encountered a Bigfoot.