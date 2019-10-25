Rebuilding of historic Glacier National Park chalet finished

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Crews have completed the two-year effort of reconstructing the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park after it burned two years ago.

Project Manager Travis Neal of Dick Anderson Construction tells the Hungry Horse News that the crews will return next year to finish some minor tasks to help the National Park Service to get the chalet opened for next summer.

The 105-year-old wood and stone dormitory located in a remote area of the park burned when embers from a wildfire rained down on it on Aug. 31, 2017. All that remained was the building's stone shell.

Kevin Warrington of Belton Chalets, which that operates the chalet, said Sperry Chalet will begin taking reservations starting Jan. 13, 2020, for the summer season.

___

