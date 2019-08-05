Probe finds no evidence of discrimination by TSA supervisor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Independent investigators say they were unable to corroborate reports that a Transportation Security Administration supervisor instructed air marshals to racially discriminate against passengers at Florida's busiest airport.

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General last week told lawmakers that they couldn't find supporting evidence that the supervisor had told air marshals to target African Americans at Orlando International Airport from 2005 to 2010.

The Office of Inspector General launched the investigation a year ago at the request of U.S. lawmakers after three air marshals went public with the discrimination allegations.

The air marshals making the allegations say their concerns were raised while doing behavior detection exercises in which they would mingle with passengers, looking for suspicious behavior.