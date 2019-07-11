Population of California town torched by wildfire down 90%

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference held in Tilden Park in Berkeley, Calif, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Governor Gavin Newsom joins Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arregu’n as well as state and local fire officials with Cal Fire to discuss the hazards posed by wildfires at the interface where wild land and urban development meet. less Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference held in Tilden Park in Berkeley, Calif, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Governor Gavin Newsom joins Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Berkeley Mayor Jesse ... more Photo: Michael Short / Special To The Chronicle Photo: Michael Short / Special To The Chronicle Image 1 of / 43 Caption Close Population of California town torched by wildfire down 90% 1 / 43 Back to Gallery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New figures released by California Gov. Gavin Newsom show the town of Paradise has lost over 90% of its population since a wildfire killed 85 people last year.

A door-to-door survey in April counted 2,034 residents, down from previously released state figures that showed the population had declined to nearly 4,600 as of Jan. 1.

The 2010 census estimated 26,800 people lived in the town in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Among the ashes, Paradise HS students graduate The state’s most deadly and destructive wildfire destroyed their town. Now, the seniors at Paradise High School are looking toward the future. They graduated Thursday night, seven months after a wildfire ignited in Butt County and leveled the town of Paradise. After the Camp Fire, classes were held in Chico, but students returned to Paradise to flip their tassels. Get the full story in the video above. Now Playing: Among the ashes, Paradise HS students graduate AD:

The November fire destroyed much of Paradise and neighboring communities, becoming the nation's deadliest wildfire in nearly a century.

Rebuilding has recently begun. The first permits to rebuild two of the 11,000 homes destroyed were issued in March.

Newsom certified Paradise as a rural area Thursday, making it eligible for loans, grants and assistance under federally funded rural development programs.