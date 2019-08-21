Police: Cars go airborne over collapsed bridge span, 2 hurt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two motorists have been injured when their cars went airborne over a collapsed bridge span near the Florida-Georgia Line.

Officials closed a short stretch of Hutchinson Ferry Road northwest of Tallahassee on Wednesday morning because of the gap that opened up when the two-lane bridge fell into a river. Photos posted on Facebook by the Decatur County Sheriff's Office showed the asphalt-covered bridge buckled and in the waterway below.

The Florida Highway Patrol says one car went airborne about 5:10 a.m., a Chevy Silverado that overturned on its roof. Police say a Ford Taurus flew over the gap a half hour later and was damaged.

WTXL in Tallahassee says relatives report one of the motorists was seriously injured and needed surgery. The other motorist had minor injuries.