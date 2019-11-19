Plane crashes on Utah highway for second time, 3 injured

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah authorities say a plane that crashed on Interstate 15 injuring a pilot instructor, his student and a bystander, made an emergency landing on the same highway last year.

A Federal Aviation Administration official says the single-engine aircraft struck a billboard Sunday before crashing south of Ogden-Hinckley Airport under unknown circumstances.

Authorities say the administration and Roy Police Department did not release information on the injured people.

April Wilcock told the Standard-Examiner that her 32-year-old brother Bryce Ransom suffered heart and lung bruises while piloting but is expected to survive.

National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating.

Authorities say the same plane landed on I-15 May 2018 clipping a car but avoiding injury.

Authorities say multiple incidents were reported at the same airport recently including a runway crash in January.