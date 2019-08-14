Parents, school district reach settlement after teen's death

FAYETTE, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a 17-year-old who died by suicide have reached a settlement with the Missouri school district he attended.

Angela and Michael Suttner sued the Howard County School District and several school officials after their son, Kenneth Suttner, shot himself in December 2016. They claimed the district didn't protect their son despite knowing he was being bullied by students and teachers at Glasgow High School.

The Columbia Missourian reports a Boone County judge approved the confidential settlement Monday.

The case drew attention when the teen's former Dairy Queen manager was charged after an inquest into Suttner's death. The manager, Harley Branham, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree assault and was sentenced to two years' probation.

The Suttner family also reached a confidential settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against Dairy Queen.

