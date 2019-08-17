New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody

This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items placed inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in New York. Three abandoned devices that looked like pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of the major downtown subway station and closed off an intersection in the Chelsea neighborhood before police determined the objects were not explosives. Police were looking to talk to a man seen on surveillance video taking two of the rice cookers out of a shopping cart and placing them in the subway station in lower Manhattan. (NYPD via AP) less This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items placed inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in New ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they've apprehended a man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a subway station.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning that a man seen holding one of the rice cookers in surveillance video was taken into custody.

The discovery of the cookers Friday led to an evacuation and roiled the morning commute.

Police said cameras near the World Trade Center captured a man with a cart putting cookers in two locations in the subway station.

A third cooker of the same type was later discovered 2 miles (3 kilometers) away on a sidewalk.

Authorities determined they were not explosives. Pressure cookers can be turned into bombs.

Police say they didn't have details on the man's apprehension. No charges have been announced.