NYC police commissioner is taking security job at Visa
Updated
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2019 file photo New York Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill makes an announcement at police headquarters. Multiple reports on Monday, Nov. 4 say O'Neill is stepping down after three years leading the nation's largest police department. less
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's police commissioner will be going to work for Visa Inc. on Dec. 2.
The company said in a statement Wednesday that James O'Neill will be a senior vice president and global head of physical security.
O'Neill announced Monday that he will be retiring from the New York Police Department.