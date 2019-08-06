NY judge cites 'urgency' of FOIA case regarding Khashoggi

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says federal agencies must produce thousands of pages monthly of records pertaining to the killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee) because learning about his disappearance is of "paramount importance."

Representatives of the U.S. Department of State and Department of Defense say producing 5,000 pages monthly makes it impossible to respond to other Freedom of Information Act requests.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered the agencies Tuesday to get it done, saying the disappearance of the Washington Post columnist and Saudi national was of "considerable public importance."

The Open Society Justice Initiative had requested the records after the U.S. resident was not seen alive again after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2.

Engelmayer said the FOIA request had "obvious and unusual time-sensitivity."