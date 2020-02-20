https://www.darientimes.com/news/us/article/Morgan-Stanley-buying-E-Trade-for-about-13-15070156.php
Morgan Stanley buying E*Trade for about $13 billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley is buying online brokerage E*Trade for about $13 billion.
In the all-stock deal announced Thursday, E*Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share they own.
E*Trade has over 5.2 million client accounts with over $360 billion of retail client assets, adding to Morgan Stanley’s existing 3 million client relationships and $2.7 trillion of client assets.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
