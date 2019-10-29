Missouri health chief thinks abortion clinic deal possible

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, center, arrives for the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on whether Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, outside the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's health department director says he believes an agreement can be reached with Planned Parenthood that would keep open Missouri's only abortion clinic.

Director Randall Williams testified Tuesday during the second day of a state administrative hearing that will decide if the state can revoke Planned Parenthood's abortion license for its St. Louis clinic.

The state moved to revoke the license in June, citing concerns about "failed abortions."

Williams testified that two of the doctors have now been deposed, and the information they provided was helpful in learning what happened with four instances where abortions went wrong. He believes there are solutions that both the state and Planned Parenthood could accept.

The clinic remains open until the Administrative Hearing Commission ruling, which will come no sooner than February.