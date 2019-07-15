Minor injuries after roof collapse at California casino

GARDENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say mostly minor injuries are reported after a roof collapsed in the lobby of a Los Angeles area casino.

LA County Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim says the agency received multiple calls Monday following the collapse at Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena.

Aerial TV images show rooftop equipment structures that have partially fallen through the roof. Photos from inside show the sun streaming through a large hole in the ceiling and the floor littered with debris.

Ten people reported injuries such as bumps and bruises. One person was hospitalized in moderate condition because of a pre-existing condition. Officials say seven people were transported to hospitals.

The building has been evacuated.

Gardena is a city of about 58,000 people 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.