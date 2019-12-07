'Mexico, US, Canada trade talks continue in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico’s top trade negotiator wrapped up an 11-hour meeting with his U.S. counterpart Friday night, saying they had not finalized a new trade agreement for Mexico, United States and Canada.

“We are working on all the issues. It is not easy, but we are working well,” Jesus Seade told reporters as he left the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

He said they might meet again Saturday.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland participated in the talks, as well as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an indirect way, Seade said.

The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed last year to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

It needs approval by legislators in each country, and only Mexico’s Congress has ratified the deal so far.