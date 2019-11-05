Mayor's race, e-cigarette measure on San Francisco ballot

In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, San Francisco Mayor London Breed waits to address the annual Women In Construction Expo in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor faces easy re-election in Tuesday's election but a hefty list of problems to solve, including a homelessness crisis, drug epidemic and a housing shortfall. The former president of the Board of Supervisors narrowly won a special June 2018 election to fill the seat left vacant by the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee. less In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, San Francisco Mayor London Breed waits to address the annual Women In Construction Expo in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor faces easy re-election in Tuesday's ... more Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Mayor's race, e-cigarette measure on San Francisco ballot 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tuesday's ballot for San Francisco voters includes a race for mayor and a proposition to overturn a city ban on e-cigarette sales.

Mayor London Breed faces five little-known candidates and is bound to win her first four-year term.

She has been in office since winning a special June 2018 election following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

Voters are also taking up Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. The measure would overturn a new city law to ban sales of e-cigarettes until they have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Juul is based in San Francisco and dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support for the proposal in September.

San Francisco has about 500,000 registered voters.