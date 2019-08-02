Markers recalling South's racist past placed near monuments

A new marker stands after being placed near the Peace Monument in Piedmont Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. The idea behind the new sign and others like it is to add context about the South's racist history. Critics say the monuments focus on white people and ignore widespread civil rights abuses in the post-Civil War South. less A new marker stands after being placed near the Peace Monument in Piedmont Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. The idea behind the new sign and others like it is to add context about the South's racist ... more Photo: Jeff Martin, AP Photo: Jeff Martin, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Markers recalling South's racist past placed near monuments 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — New markers are now in place, adding context to some of Atlanta's divisive Old South monuments that harken back to the Civil War.

Two markers were installed Friday in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, in front of the 1911 Peace Monument commemorating post-Civil War reconciliation.

The idea behind the new signs is to add a more complete view of history that includes the South's racist past. Critics say the monuments ignore widespread civil rights abuses in the post-Civil War South.

Georgia law bars the removal of such monuments. Other states with laws protecting Confederate monuments include Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Atlanta's decision to add markers near some of its most prominent monuments comes amid the ongoing national debate over Confederate statues.