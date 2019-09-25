Las Vegas newspapers batting in courts over operations pact

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas newspaper battle is heating up, after the Las Vegas Sun filed a new federal lawsuit against the Las Vegas Review-Journal and its owner, the family of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

The civil antitrust and unfair trade practices complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas accuses the Review-Journal of violating a 30-year-old Joint Operating Agreement that has the Sun published and delivered as a section within the Review-Journal.

Review-Journal attorney Benjamin Lipman on Wednesday called the Sun contentions baseless.

The Sun accuses the Review-Journal of wanting to silence local competition and undercut criticism of Adelson's business and political activities.

Adelson is the multi-billionaire chairman and chief executive of Las Vegas Sands and a top Republican party donor.

The Sun also is suing the Review-Journal in Nevada state court.