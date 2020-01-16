Labor Department limits news outlets' use of embargoed data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department will begin restricting news organizations' use of economic data by barring computers from the rooms where reporters receive such data before its public release, department officials announced Thursday.

The early access to embargoed data allows news services to prepare articles in advance of the public release of economic reports.

While credentialed reporters will still have early access to embargoed economic figures, the department says it's barring their use of computers during that time. The Labor Department says this is to ensure the security of the data and to prevent anyone from benefiting from early access to the data, which can influence stock and bond markets.

Department officials said the ban will go into effect March 1. It will cover all releases that the department issues each month, including the highly watched U.S. jobs report.

For several years, reporters have had to surrender their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering the so-called lockup rooms in order to prevent early transmission of the information in the reports. But they were allowed to write their news stories on computers that could transmit the data only after the embargo lifted.

But Labor officials said the current process still gives some news organizations a competitive advantage by allowing them to transmit the data through high-speed networks to serve such clients as investment firms.

“These updated procedures will strengthen the security of our data and offer the general public equitable and timely access,” William W. Beach, the commissioner of the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, in a letter announcing the decision.

Concerns about premature release of the data triggered a federal criminal and civil investigation in 2012, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the FBI and the Labor Department's inspector general all investigating reports of possible leaks in the previous four years.

A study by the Sandia National Laboratories commissioned by the Labor Department concluded that if there had been leaks of economic data, the most probably source was not the Labor Department's press lockup room but individuals hacking into the Labor Department's computers.

AP Business Writer Marcy Gordon contributed to this report.