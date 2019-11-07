LaBeouf thought he was finished, then he wrote 'Honey Boy'

NEW YORK (AP) — For even an actor known for performance-art stunts and public displays of painful self-examination, Shia LaBeouf's "Honey Boy" is something else.

The film is about LaBeouf's childhood relationship with his father, a former drug addict. LaBeouf wrote the film and plays his dad in it.

"Honey Boy" is radically autobiographical for such a well-known movie star. As therapy writ large, it's a striking exercise in empathy in which LaBeouf wrestles and ultimately comes to peace with his father. LaBeouf considers it an act of exorcism. And it's the most critically acclaimed movie of his career.

Amazon Studios will release the film in select theaters this weekend.