Jumping the shark? Kiss will play for them in the ocean

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — This Kiss concert is happening Down Under, all right.

The rock group will play a show next month in Australia for sharks and eight fans, who will listen through underwater speakers in a small submarine as the band remains above board on a boat _ in full makeup and costumes as part of an Airbnb promotion.

The event is part of Airbnb Animal Experiences, and is designed to have people entertain animals instead of the other way around.

Kiss singer Paul Stanley says the band will play at least four songs, adding he’s not sure how much more of Kiss the sharks can take.

He says sharks are attracted to low frequency vibrations, making rock ‘n’ roll an ideal choice to interest them.

The Nov. 18 event will be held in the Indian ocean off Port Lincoln in south Australia.