Illegal BASE jumper calls police after cell tower mishap

A BASE jumper was rescued from a city of Menomonie bucket truck after he became tangled in guy wires of a 300 ft. tower he jumped from in Menomonie, Wis., on Oct. 17, 2019. He was arrested for criminal trespass after his parachute got tangled in the guy wires of a cell phone tower in northwestern Wisconsin. Police say the 20-year-old man was illegally jumping from a 300-foot Charter Communications tower in Menomonie Thursday when his chute got tangled in the wires leaving him dangling 50 feet above ground. He called police for help.(Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP) less A BASE jumper was rescued from a city of Menomonie bucket truck after he became tangled in guy wires of a 300 ft. tower he jumped from in Menomonie, Wis., on Oct. 17, 2019. He was arrested for criminal ... more Photo: Dan Reiland, AP Photo: Dan Reiland, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Illegal BASE jumper calls police after cell tower mishap 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A BASE jumper who jumped illegally from a northwestern Wisconsin cellphone tower ended up calling the police on himself after his parachute became caught on a guy wire, leaving him dangling perilously 50 feet (15 meters) from the ground.

Police say the 20-year-old man jumped from the 300-foot (90-meter) Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday morning.

After his rescue at around 9:30 a.m., the man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System and arrested for criminal trespass.

BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common objects from which BASE jumpers launch their descent.

Menomonie is 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.