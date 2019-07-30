Gun shop buys '4 Horsemen' billboard insulting congresswomen

In this combination image from left; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., July 10, 2019, Washington, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., March 12, 2019, in Washington, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., July 12, 2019, in Washington, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., July 10, 2019, in Washington.

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) — A new billboard in North Carolina shows four minority congresswomen smiling down on the small town of Murphy, their faces at odds with the apocalyptic phrase slapped above them: The 4 Horsemen Cometh.

The billboard funded by a local gun shop then shows a red line striking out the last word, editing the phrase to instead say "The 4 Horsemen are Idiots." The Charlotte Observer reports the billboard by Cherokee Guns targets the same congresswomen who President Donald Trump recently told to return to the "crime infested places from which they came."

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are all U.S. citizens, and only one emigrated from another country. The sign is signed "the Deplorables," and has sparked sharp reactions online, both supportive and appalled.

