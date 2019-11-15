Gang leader accused of trying to send money to Islamic State

CHICAGO (AP) — A purported street-gang leader from suburban Chicago is accused of seeking to send money to Islamic State militants in Syria.

A complaint says 37-year-old Jason Brown, of Lombard, gave $500 on three separate occasions to someone he believed would forward it to an IS fighter. But the middleman was cooperating with authorities and the supposed militant was an undercover law enforcement officer.

The charging documents say Brown, whose nickname is “Abdul Ja’Me,” is the leader of the AHK street gang that is based in suburban Bellwood. He is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. His detention hearing is Nov. 21.

Brown was arrested Thursday and it wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Six other alleged members or associates of the same gang were arrested the same day on federal drug charges.