Family's web makes it hard to track cash from opioid maker

Cities and states suing Purdue Pharma L.P. for its role in the opioid crisis say its family owners withdrew billions in profits. But where is that money and how much should be fair game in ongoing settlement talks?

A review by The Associated Press has found that answers are complicated by the way members of the Sackler family have shielded their wealth in a web of companies and trusts. Some are registered in offshore tax havens far from Purdue's Connecticut headquarters.

The web's complexity and offshore reach could affect the calculus for government lawyers as they pursue the company, including how to calibrate demands in settlement negotiations.