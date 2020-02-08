Reports: Wreckage of small jet found north of Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The wreckage of a small jet was found Saturday in a remote area of Georgia, hours after the plane went missing from radar shortly after takeoff from the Atlanta area.

There were no signs of survivors, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office told news outlets. It wasn't known how many people were aboard.

“The plane was discovered in one of the most remote areas of our jurisdiction,” Gordon County Sheriff Chief Deputy Robert Paris said in reports from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV. “We had to go in in four-wheel drive vehicles and ATVs and we had to walk a long way after that. It’s only accessible by foot.”

Earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Cessna Citation aircraft disappeared from radar around 10:10 a.m. about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Atlanta. It had departed from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City.

The Cessna website describes the Citation as a small business jet. Depending on the model, it can carry from seven to 12 passengers, according to the website.

Snow was reported in the Atlanta area around the time of the takeoff but it was not known if weather was a factor.