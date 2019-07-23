Videos of water being dumped on police officers create stir

NEW YORK (AP) — Videos of people dousing New York City police officers with water have sparked outrage and led police officials to urge the force not to tolerate the behavior.

Police on Tuesday were looking into two recent instances in which where people on video dump buckets of water on uniformed patrolmen.

Onlookers can be heard jeering on the clips widely circulated on social media.

It appears in both cases that the officers never took action against the pranksters.

The NYPD brass has sent an advisory reminding officers they can arrest people who interfere with their duties.

Critics of Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio say his liberal policies have fostered a climate of disrespect for police.

De Blasio himself called the dousing of the officers "reprehensible" on Twitter .